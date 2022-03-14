CM-designate Mann likely to take oath alone, to resign as Sangrur MP today

Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann may be the only one to take oath of office in the mega swearing-in taking ceremony scheduled at legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s native place on March 16.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Mann will tender his resignation as the Sangrur MP in Delhi on Monday. He is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur parliamentary constituency.

Sources in the government said that for now it has been decided that only Mann will take oath as Khatkar Kalan is a place of utmost historic importance.

“But there are still two days left. Developments are changing fast. Let us see,” an official of the government said.

Earlier, the party had decided to induct a few ministers also in Mann’s Cabinet on March 16 only. A Vidhan Sabha session is also being called on March 17 and 19 to administer oath to the newly elected members of the Assembly.

“It is likely that now all 17 ministers would be inducted on the same day. The party is working on deciding the final names,” a source said.

A team of officials led by Additional Chief Secretary to CM, A Venu Prasad, visited Khatkar Kalan on Sunday to take stock of the preparations for ceremony.

The finance department has released a sum of Rs 2.57 crore for the ceremony. The opposition party leaders have slammed the move.

The AAP romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly. It decimated the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.

Mann won from Dhuri Assembly seat after defeating Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of 58,206 votes. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Mann led a road show in Amritsar on Sunday to thank voters and celebrate the party’s landslide victory in the Punjab Assembly polls.

ACS reviews arrangements

Jalandhar: Ahead of the oath taking ceremony of the new chief minister, the Punjab government is making all arrangements for the event on March 16 at Kahtkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Shaeed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh in district Nawanshahr.

It is learnt that arrangements in around 50 acres are being made where a pandal will be put up and a large sitting arrangement will be made for the participants. Sources in the district administration told that around 8,000-9,000 security personnel will be deputed and also buses are being arranged to ferry people to the spot. Some face lifting is also being underway at the kusum of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

On Sunday, additional chief secretary to CM A Venuprasad reviewed the arrangements for the ceremony at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Museum and Memorial.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the conference hall, he emphasised on need for evolving a foolproof plan for making this mega event a success. (ENS)