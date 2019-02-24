Next Mann Ki Baat in May after Lok Sabha elections: PM Modi

The next edition of Mann ki Baat will be broadcast in the last week of May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Sunday during the 53rd edition of the monthly radio programme, hinting that he will return for a second term at the Centre.

PM Modi said, “For the next two months we will all be busy with the elections. I am a candidate in this election. To keep up the tradition of a healthy democracy, the next edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be aired on the last Sunday of the month of May.”

Modi added, “The ‘feelings and emotions’ during these three months will be shared after the elections with a new belief, built on the power of your blessings and I will continue to share it with you through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for years to come.”

Modi’s surprise announcement appears to indicate that the prime minister is confident of returning for a second term as the general election results are likely to be declared before the end of May. The Election Commission is yet to announce dates for the elections, which are expected to be held in multiple phases.

In 2014, the results were declared on May 16 and Modi was sworn in as prime minister on May 26. This year, the last Sunday of May falls on 26th of the month.

In his address today, PM Modi spoke about the soon-to-be-opened National War Memorial for jawans who died protecting the country and how the Army gave a ‘befitting’ reply within 100 hours of Pulwama attack. He also remembered the contribution of Bhagwan Birsa Munda to India’s freedom movement.