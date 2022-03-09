Mankapur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mankapur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Mankapur (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ramapati Shastri. The Mankapur (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Mankapur Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

mankapur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Alakhram IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 1,75,179 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chander Mani Kumar Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 28,18,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Ram Suman AAP 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 1,57,46,172 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,47,476 ~ 12 Lacs+ Kusuma Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Literate 42 Rs 2,30,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Jiyawan IND 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 16,92,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Narayan IND 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 16,80,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramapati Shastri BJP 0 Graduate 72 Rs 4,44,82,449 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Chandra SP 2 Graduate 55 Rs 2,72,77,072 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 64,00,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ Santosh INC 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh IND 0 5th Pass 39 Rs 11,33,160 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Narayan BSP 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 41,90,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Mankapur Sc candidate of from Ramapati Shastri Uttar Pradesh. Mankapur (sc) Election Result 2017

mankapur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ramapati Shastri BJP 0 Graduate 67 Rs 2,88,24,281 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Deen Bandhu IND 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 37,98,882 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Praveen Kumar Rao Jan Adhikar Party 1 Graduate 26 Rs 2,21,729 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Prasad IND 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 1,02,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Bishun Azad SP 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 1,72,30,989 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Ram Narayan IND 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 5,75,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Chandra BSP 3 Graduate 50 Rs 2,31,25,300 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 64,00,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ Shiv Bahadur Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 Graduate 25 Rs 18,63,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Chand Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 12,23,482 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra Kumar IND 0 Graduate 34 Rs 1,79,916 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Mankapur Sc candidate of from Babu Lal Uttar Pradesh. Mankapur (sc) Election Result 2012

mankapur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Babu Lal SP 1 5th Pass 72 Rs 39,71,468 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amarnath Adarsh Manavtawadi Party 0 5th Pass 40 Rs 4,34,535 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaishankar LJP 1 10th Pass 41 Rs 8,20,685 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 1,40,400 ~ 1 Lacs+ Kushiyal JD(U) 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 8,57,891 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kishor BJP 0 Doctorate 66 Rs 1,44,29,783 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramabhilakh NCP 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 37,59,400 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramayan Das IND 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 3,49,132 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Chandra BSP 1 Graduate 45 Rs 1,07,51,514 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 23,25,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ Ramesh Kumar PECP 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 13,52,661 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 2,62,201 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ramjeet RLM 0 8th Pass 30 Rs 1,20,600 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunita Chaudhari JPS 0 Literate 34 Rs 10,19,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 36,492 ~ 36 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar INC 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 16,60,190 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

