Manjhi meets Lalu over seat sharing in Mahagathbandhan in Bihar

Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi Saturday met jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who asked all the alliance partners of the proposed Mahagathbandhan to sit and decide over seat adjustments.

Advertising

We are worried on seat sharing among the mahagathbandhan (partners). He (Lalu Prasad) asked the (leaders of) Congress, RJD and Hindustani Awami Morcha (Secular-HAM)) to sit and decide over seat sharing, Manjhi told reporters here when asked about his talks with Prasad.

So, far no decision has been taken and whatever reports about seat sharing are being assumed,are wrong, he said.

To a query whether there are obstacles in the seat allotment among opposition grouping, the HAM chief said, There is no problem at all. There is only one goal of the mahagathbandhan, defeating the NDA.

Manjhi, however, said that all the partners of the proposed grand alliance should get samman janak seats (respectable number of seats).

If we fight together we can defeat the NDA. If we fight separately then NDA could not lose, which will be a loss to the country, the former Bihar chief minister said.

Asked to comment on the fleeing of seven children from Mokama in Patna early Saturday, Manjhi said, The womens wing of our Hindustani Awami Morcha (Seculars) today staged a march to the Raj Bhavan, expressing concern over several girls missing.

It took a month to file an FIR after a social institution (Tata Institute of Social Science-TISS) gave its report (on Muzaffarpur). There were no proper clauses (sections) registered in the FIR before the courts direction came to register it under POCSO and other clauses (sections), Manjhi said.

He referred to how a Superintendent of Police and some CBI officers were transferred despite they took the probe on the right course.

These issues prove that the government somewhere is trying to suppress the case. We will protest tooth and nail over the Muzaffarpur case.

Advertising

He also recalled that the Bihar government came under adverse observations from the Supreme Court over the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse, which was exposed by the TISS report last year.