Manjhanpur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Manjhanpur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Manjhanpur (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Lal Bahadur. The Manjhanpur (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Manjhanpur Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

manjhanpur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arun Vidyarthi Advocate INC 4 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 70,07,942 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balchandra IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 2,30,719 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harilal IND 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 11,09,070 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Indrajeet Saroj SP 1 Graduate 58 Rs 14,33,43,340 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 2,27,37,132 ~ 2 Crore+ Laakhan Singh Rajpasi Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lal Bahadur BJP 1 Post Graduate 52 Rs 3,97,15,933 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 53,11,520 ~ 53 Lacs+ Neetu Kanojia BSP 1 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 4,75,85,591 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 2,72,64,768 ~ 2 Crore+ Radheshyam Chaudhari IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 1,43,762 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Manjhanpur Sc candidate of from Lal Bahadur Uttar Pradesh. Manjhanpur (sc) Election Result 2017

manjhanpur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Lal Bahadur BJP 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 1,51,28,263 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 51,92,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ Bal Chandra IND 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 1,41,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hemant Kumar SP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 40,66,311 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Indrajeet Saroj BSP 0 Graduate 55 Rs 8,08,23,337 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 1,22,76,546 ~ 1 Crore+ Jaykaran Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 57 Rs 32,22,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikram Singh Rajpasi Bharat Kranti Rakshak Party 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 4,65,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Manjhanpur Sc candidate of from Indrajeet Saroj Uttar Pradesh. Manjhanpur (sc) Election Result 2012

manjhanpur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Indrajeet Saroj BSP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 2,37,17,337 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 76,37,200 ~ 76 Lacs+ Amar Singh RSMD 1 10th Pass 30 Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ Amit Kumar RLM 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 6,60,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahender Kumar INC 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 21,59,636 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Mahesh Chandra IND 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 9,09,840 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nathan Lal RPI(A) 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 35,00,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Kumar AD 1 Post Graduate 32 Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Shiv Mohan Chaudhary SP 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 8,02,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Chand BJP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 17,88,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Manjhanpur (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Manjhanpur (sc) Assembly is also given here..