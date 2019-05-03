Manish Tewari moves EC over video alleging his father’s role in ’84 riots

The Congress candidate from Anandpur Sahab constituency, Manish Tewari, has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Punjab Police against those circulating a video on social media that alleges his father’s involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Advertising

In a video clip it was alleged that his father, late Prof V N Tewari, was involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi and that petrol was supplied from his filling station to “burn Sikhs”.

LS Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting of votes

However, Tewari has said that his father was killed six months before the riots and never owned any petrol pump.

Advertising

Seeking action against those indulging in “false and malicious” propaganda against him and his family on social media, Tewari said that his father was assassinated by militants on April 3, 1984, six months before the riots, and neither him nor his family owned a petrol pump anywhere in the country.

“Those who failed in trying to raise the outside bogey against me have now stopped too low to malign me and my family with outrageous lies,” he said.

“This is gutter and despicable level my opponents are stopping to in Shri Anandpur (Sahib). My father Late Dr V N Tewari MP-Prof of Punjabi was assassinated on April 3, 1984 at our home in Chandigarh six months before reprehensible killings in Nov 1984,” Tewari tweeted on Thursday.

He added: “We have complained to the returning officer, Ropar SSP and the CEC. They need to act against the miscreants as soon as possible,” he tweeted.

Tewari has demanded that the “circulation of the clip must be investigated thoroughly to unmask the propagators of the same and the perpetrators along with all accomplices including but not limited to individuals or groups who have uploaded the same on social media and other platforms must be brought to the book immediately in accordance with law”.

‘Need to get toll plazas rationalised’

Jalandhar: Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari Thursday said that there was an urgent need to rationalise the setting up of toll plazas on the national and the state highways.

Addressing a series of public meetings and responding to the public demand, Tewari said, he had noticed during the last two weeks that the entire Anandpur Sahab parliamentary constituency was “over-flooded” with toll plazas. “Whether one has to move from Shri Anandpur Sahab to Chandigarh or from Jalandhar to Chandigarh, there is a toll plaza after every 30-40 km sometimes after a lesser distance,” he said, adding that this was absolutely unfair and unjustified as not only does it lead to fleecing public but also loss of precious time on these toll barriers.

He said, he will raise the matter with the state and the central governments to get the system of toll collection rationalised.