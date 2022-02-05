‘No state secret’: Left out of Punjab star campaigner list, Manish Tewari takes jab at Congress

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari took a swipe at the party on Saturday, a day after his name was left out of the star campaigners list for the Punjab elections. He said he would have been “pleasantly surprised” if his name had featured in the list, and said the reason for the omission was “no state secret”.

The list of 30 star campaigners, released on Friday by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, featured the names of senior leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manmohan Singh.

Tewari, along with Ghulam Nabi Azad were not mentioned. Incidentally, Tewari and Azad were among the ‘G-23’ rebel leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi last year, calling for radical changes in the party.

“I would have been pleasantly surprised if it would have been the other way around. The reasons are also no state secret,” Tewari said in response to former Congress MP Abhijeet Mukherjee, who pointed out that several senior Congress leaders had been left out of the list.

I would have been surprised if it would have been the other way around . The reasons have been a Public Affair now for quite a while @ABHIJIT_LS Da. https://t.co/PVCXCweR83 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 5, 2022

“Sad state of affairs in INC Punjab as they exclude a prominent senior congress leader , MP from Punjab & former minister Manish Tewari Ji from the list of star campaigners in poll bound Punjab!” Mukherjee, who joined TMC last year, wrote. “Such narrow minded steps will never help Congress to win elections!”