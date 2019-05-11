Manish Tewari calls media saleable, apologises later

Toggle Menu
Tewari, the Congress candidate from Anandpur Sahib, later apologised for his comments. Addressing a public meeting in Banga, Tewari asked those present not to go by what television journalists show and what newspaper journalists write.

Manish Tewari later said that his statement was misunderstood and his comment was in the context of Arun Shourie’s remarks on “North Korean Media”. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday told a public rally that he has remained a Union Information and Broadcasting Minister and knew for how much the conscience of journalists could be purchased.

“Tussi enna TV waleyan nu chhadd dyo, akhbaar waleyan nu chhad dyo. Main enna da wazir reya haan. Main Information and Broadcasting minister reya haan bharat sarkar vich. Mainu pata hai enna di zameer kinne paiseyan vich vikdi hai (Don’t go by what television and newspaper people say. I have been their minister. I was the Information and Broadcasting minister in Government of India. I know for how much they sell their conscience),” Tewari said. Tewari later said that his statement was misunderstood and his comment was in the context of Arun Shourie’s remarks on “North Korean Media”.

North Korean Media is a term coined by social media users to denote media that acts as government’s propaganda arm.

In a video message on Twitter, Tewari said, “My statement clarifying in what context I talked about certain sections of what Arun Shourie describes as North Korean Media. I have been the I&B Minister and have the highest respect for Indian media. Any inadvertent hurt caused is regretted unequivocally. My profound apologies”.

