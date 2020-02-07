Manish Sisodia wraps up campaign with hope: Dilli mein jhaadu hi jhaadu chalega

Sisodia’s final rally passed through colonies in Patparganj, East Vinod Nagar, West Vinod Nagar and Khichripur. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Sisodia’s final rally passed through colonies in Patparganj, East Vinod Nagar, West Vinod Nagar and Khichripur. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Junoon, kaam, and CCTVs — the last leg of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s election rally in East Delhi’s Patparganj Thursday was peppered with these words. Forty minutes before the clock struck 6 pm, he wrapped up his election campaign at his Mayur Vihar Phase-II house, with a shower of petals, after walking through colonies in Patparganj, East Vinod Nagar, West Vinod Nagar and Khichripur.

“Aaj hum chale hain, parso jhaadu chalega aur 11 taarikh ko poori Dilli mein jhaadu hi jhaadu chalega,” said Sisodia from the balcony of his house at the end of the day, to party workers, volunteers and residents who had walked with him.

Among them was 80-year-old Sher Singh, who joined him once the cavalcade reached Vinod Nagar. Singh said, “There’s no one like Manish and Arvind. They have worked for every section of the society… Electricity bills are zero, my grandchildren go to good government schools, and I went to Vaishno Devi through the teerth yatra scheme.”

As AAP’s jingle ‘Lage raho Kejriwal’ played through the walk, dhol players joined in too, with party workers often breaking into a dance and chanting “Lagegi jhaadu, hategi dhool, naa rahega panja, naa rahega phool”.

Sisodia, meanwhile, greeted shopkeepers and residents, held a child in his arms, and greeted a colony elder.

At the end of walk, he told people to be alert about “distribution of liquor, saris and money”. “They have money, we have junoon, and in front of money, junoon always wins. If you find anything suspicious, remember there is a CCTV in every corner of this constituency… I will get the CCTV footage retrieved,” he said.

Chandrakala Negi, a volunteer and resident of Vinod Nagar, said, “There are two mohalla clinics here and even the high-society people of Mayur Vihar-II come there. This party doesn’t do Hindu-Musalmaan, they only talk about education and health. The free bus rides too have helped us with finances.”

Another resident, Diwakar Gaur, spoke about “Kejriwal’s resolve despite him being slapped and chilli powder being thrown at him”. “Yahan har ghar mein Arvind hai, Manish hai,” he said.

Sisodia urged people to “ensure no one misses voting because they’re sleepy or lazy”. He said, “They have lies, we have work on our side… After seeing the atmosphere in Patparganj, I feel you have already given us a margin of 40,000 (votes).”

