Sisodia says Budget a betrayal of city residents

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio, hit out at the BJP over the Union Budget, saying that it was a betrayal to residents of Delhi.

“From Delhi’s point of view, everyone — including us, as residents of Delhi — had expected that since it’s election season, perhaps they will take some step or arrangement which will benefit Delhi. But I am very sad that this Budget is a big betrayal to the people of Delhi… despite the economic hardships, the people of Delhi have created a path to survival through their hard work,” he said.

He attacked the BJP government in the Centre for non-allocation of funds to Delhi’s municipal corporations. “The betrayal that has been done to the municipal corporations is very astonishing because there is a BJP government in the Centre. At the state level, it is understandable if they don’t want the Aam Aadmi Party government to carry out developmental work. But the MCDs are in the hands of the BJP. When they were campaigning for MCD elections, Manoj Tiwari had made a promise that he will get funds from the Centre directly for MCDs. Not one paisa has come, while all other municipal corporations in the country have been given funds separately. This money is not required for AAP or BJP. It is required for the salaries and equipment of MCD workers, teachers, doctors… What is your enmity with the people of Delhi?” he said.

The BJP had said in its manifesto for the 2017 MCD elections that the Centre would send direct funds to civic bodies.

“There are elections going on. They released their manifesto and are making tall promises. You are turning back on promises you made for MCD elections even as you make new promises. How will the people trust your promises, Manoj Tiwari? In a way, the BJP has exposed itself and said that election promises mean nothing to them,” he said.

He also reiterated that the Centre has been refusing to increase Delhi’s share of the Budget, which has remained stagnant since 2001 at Rs 325 crore.

He also criticised the Budget with regard to the education sector and said the central government is trying to make school education a profit-making exercise.

“I expected that the BJP government will increase the education budget because, according to their own National Education Policy, 6% of the GDP should be spent on education. Last year, the education budget was 3.6% of the GDP and this year they have decreased the share to 3.2% of the GDP… They have made another announcement which I think is more dangerous. They are introducing FDI in education… Private institutions in our country are by default not supposed to be profit-making institutions… By bringing FDI, it means you are going to turn it into a profit-making enterprise,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari praised the Budget, saying it will give the country a new direction. “Infrastructure has been given more importance and something has been provided for all sections, such as youth, women, farmers, senior citizens and ‘divyang-jano’. Through our Sankalp Patra and the Union Budget, BJP has done the work of gifting the people of Delhi happiness,” he said.

