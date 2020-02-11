AAP’s Manish Sisodia trails by over 1,500 votes in Patparganj after round 5

Delhi Assembly election results Patparganj: Manish Sisodia addressing a press conference. (file) Delhi Assembly election results Patparganj: Manish Sisodia addressing a press conference. (file)

As the overall trends showed the Aam Aadmi Party firmly in the lead in the Delhi Assembly elections, the party’s number two and New Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is currently trailing by over 1,500 votes after five rounds of counting. BJP candidate Ravinder Singh Negi has polled 24,477 votes to Sisodia’s 22,901 votes in the Patparganj constituency, latest trends show.

Round-wise poll data from the Election Commission website showed Sisodia leading in the first two rounds by a wafer-thin margin as his rival Negi steadily gained ground before taking the lead in the third.

ॐ असतो मा सद्गमय।

तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय।

मृत्योर्मामृतं गमय।। हे ईश्वर! हमको असत्य से सत्य की ओर ले चलो। अंधकार से प्रकाश की ओर ले चलो। मृत्यु से अमरता के भाव की ओर ले चलो। — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 11, 2020

After nearly four hours of counting, the AAP is currently leading in 56 seats, the BJP in 14, and Congress in zero. The halfway mark is 36 in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly. Among the other AAP candidates, Arvind Kejriwal is leading from New Delhi, Raghav Chadha is leading by nearly 9,000 votes in Rajinder Nagar and Atishi is ahead by a slim margin in Kalkaji

For the latest coverage on Delhi Election Results 2020 log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you the fastest updates on

assembly elections results 2020. Stay Connected.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd