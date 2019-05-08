Manish Sisodia gets EC notice for tweet that called Atishi Marlena a Rajputani

The Returning Officer (RO) East Tuesday issued a notice to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on a complaint received by the BJP, regarding his comment calling East Delhi AAP candidate Atishi a “Rajputani” and “Kshatrani”, referring to the Kshatriya caste.

In his notice, RO (East) K Mahesh said he was forwarded a complaint on May 3 by the Delhi CEO office, dated April 28, from the BJP and signed by its leaders R P Singh, Aarti Mehra and Subhash Sachdeva.

He cited a tweet by Sisodia on April 27, in which the minister hit out at opponents for allegedly spreading lies about Atishi’s religion. “Her full name is Atishi Singh. She is a Rajputani. A full-fledged Kshatrani. A Jhansi ki Rani. Beware. She will win and script history,” Sisodia tweeted.

Mahesh said the tweet “prima facie” attracted Section 123 (3-A) of the Representation of the People Act and was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The RP Act provision says, “The promotion of, or attempt to promote, feelings of enmity or hatred between different classes of the citizens of India on grounds of religion, race, caste, community, or language, by a candidate or his agent or any other person with the consent of a candidate or his election agent for the furtherance of the prospects of the election of that candidate or for prejudicially affecting the election of any candidate.”

Sisodia has been asked to respond by Wednesday. He told The Indian Express, “This tweet was in response to a lie being spread about Atishi by the Congress that she is Jewish.”