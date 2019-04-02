Manipur: Secular Democratic Front to support Congress in Lok Sabha poll

Four political parties of the third front, Secular Democratic Front (SDF), on Tuesday announced to support Congress candidates who are contesting from the two parliamentary seats of Manipur in the ensuing Lok Sabha election.

The development comes two days after eight members of Autonomous District Council (ADC) of Churachandpur district, former BJP President Churachandpur, ex-NPF MLA and former minister K Vungzalien joined the Congress party fold.

SDF was formed by altogether eight political parties including Aadmi Admi Party (AAP), Rashtriya Janhit Sangharsh Party (RJSP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Manipur People’s Council (MPC), Janata Dal (S), Trinamool Congress (TC), Democratic Bharatiya Samaj Party (DBSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP). However, four of the eight political parties JD(S), TC, DBSP and SP extended their support.

“We warmly welcome the decision made by the SDF who extends its support to Congress candidates with a view to save democracy, secularism and to protect the Indian Constitution,” said Congress Legislature Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh.

Singh exhorted the people to appreciate the decision taken by the front which is in the interest of the nation and the people of the state.

Branding the BJP as a communal party, Singh alleged that BJP is trying to destroy all the democratic institutions adding that if its dictatorial rule continues, the future of India and Manipur is bleak.

“They are trying to destroy the culture and identity of Manipur which is considered as a mini India having for being a multi-ethnic state. This is an attack to the integrity of India and democracy,” said Ibobi Singh.

Manihar Goswami, chairman of the front who is also the president of JD (S) said, “Like the birds of the same feather flock together, we the likeminded parties which believed in Democracy, need to be united in the present situation of the country.”

Althought his party had never supported Congress, but it has become vital to do so in order to save democracy and India, he asserted.

Altogether, 19 candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha election in both the Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituencies. The Congress fielded O Nabakishore Singh for the Inner Manipur Manipur constituency seat and K James for Outer seat.