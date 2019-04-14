Manipur: Re-poll on two booths certain, scrutiny of polling stations underway

Re-polling on two booths is likely to be held in Ukhrul district of Manipur, even as scrutiny for polls is underway after the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. Scrutiny would be completed soon, after which the announcement for re-polls would be made, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manipur, P K Singh said on Sunday.

Advertising

Two Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were destroyed by miscreants at the polling stations of Poi village in Ukhrul district during the first phase election on April 11. While the CEO informed that an FIR has been lodged at the concerned police station, the culprits involved are yet to be identified. The video cameras installed in the polling stations were also destroyed by the miscreants making it difficult to trace them, he added.

It is learnt that around 30 security personnel were deployed in the two polling stations where the incident occurred.

The CEO also gave clarification on the re-opening of strong room for three Assembly constituencies in Churachandpur district. The Naga People’s Front (NPF) had written to the district election officer demanding detail reasons for opening the already sealed strong room of Saikot, Singngat and Churachandpur constituencies.

“Without any formal instruction, I was told to give the key to the sealed Assembly constituency EVM/VVATT, when I come to know that some documents were taken out from the sealed strong room. I informed my election agent to look into the matter,” Kham Guite, NPF representative on strong room duty said,

The CEO, however, clarified that proper procedure was followed before opening the strong room while assuring no foul play. He explained that the strong room had to be opened to recover scrutiny form which was mistakenly left inside the room by the polling officials. The strong room was opened in the presence of all the election agents of the concerned political parties under proper video surveillance, he added.