Manipur: Re-election at 12 polling stations records 87.12% voter turnout

Repolling on the 12 booths was initiated after several cases of impersonation, proxy voting and malpractices were reported during the second phase of elections on April 18.

The repolling at 12 polling stations in the inner Manipur parliamentary constituency held on Wednesday concluded peacefully with 87.12 per cent voter turnout, the Joint Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

Repolling on the 12 booths was initiated after several cases of impersonation, proxy voting and malpractices were reported during the second phase of elections on April 18. Communist Party of India candidate Dr M. Nara and Indian National Congress candidate O. Nabakishore had demanded fresh polls in the polling stations.

Nongmeikapam Ramananda, Joint Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said voting was very peaceful and smooth at all the polling stations. The polling stations include Heingang Assembly segment (the Assembly constituency where Chief Minister N. Biren Singh was elected), one in Thongju, four in Keirao and two in Andro Assembly segment.

“The voting percentage was also high this time as all the polling personnel and staffs of CEO Manipur were well trained,” said Ramananda.

The CEO informed that there were no official reports that could affect fresh polling apart from some stray incident.

At least one platoon of the central paramilitary force and a minimum of 40 personnel of state police including women police were deployed in each of the polling stations.

 

