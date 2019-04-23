Manipur: Preprations for re-polling on 12 booths complete, voting on April 24

Preparations for repolling, scheduled to be held on April 24, on 12 polling stations in inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency has been completed, the district administration said on Tuesday. The district election officer said that the polling agents have reached the stations for smoothly conducting the polls.

Repolling on the 12 booths was initiated after several cases of impersonation, proxy voting and malpractices were reported during the second phase of elections on April 18.

Rangitabali Waikhom, district election officer (DEO) of Imphal East informed that three Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) have been appointed for the re-poll; one for Heingang assembly constituency, another for Thongju A/C and Keirao and Andro assembly constituencies. The Heingang assembly constituency is the home booth of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

The DEO appealed to the booth level officers to properly verify documents of the electors and to allow them to cast vote only if they produce one of the 12 documents prescribed by the election commission of India (ECI). “In addition to webcasting, each of the 12 polling stations will have one dedicated sector officer having magisterial power,” said Rangitabali.

Jogeshchandra Haobijam, Superintendent of Police Imphal East informed that stringent security measures have been taken up for smooth conduct of the poll.

A platoon of the paramilitary force and a minimum of 40 personnel of state police including women personnel will be deployed in each of the polling stations. While maintaining that each polling station will have one DSP and one inspector to look after the poll activities, he also appealed to the people not to create any law and order problems and to cooperate with the polling personnel for smooth conduct of the election.