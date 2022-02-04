Manipur polls: Speaker Y Khemchand declares assets worth over Rs 2.23 crore

Manipur Speaker Y Khemchand Singh, who is contesting from the Singjamei constituency, Friday declared assets worth over Rs 2.23 crore in his poll affidavits.

The 58-year-old politician filed his nomination papers on Friday on BJP ticket for the first phase of the Manipur assembly polls slated to be held on February 27.

As per the affidavits, Singh’s total assets are worth Rs 2,23,97,894 including cash in hand, banks, movable and immovable assets. Singh’s total movable assets are worth Rs. 1,71,32,611.32 as per the affidavits, which include Rs. 1,50,000 cash in hand and a total of Rs 72,95,724.32 in his bank account. He owns three cars registered under his name — a Tata Zest worth over Rs 4 lakh, a Mahindra Scorpio worth over Rs 11 lakh, and a Range Rover worth over Rs 70 lakh, and jewelry.

The Manipur Speaker ownes a non-agricultural land of 5,220 sq.ft., worth Rs. 52,65,283, which is an inherited property jointly owned with five members of his family. He has a total liability of Rs 59,00,002 as loans from banks.

Singh’s total income as shown in the income-tax returns for the last five financial years till March 31, 2021, was Rs. 30,68,109 and he has no pending criminal record.

Y Khemchand Singh was first elected from the Singjamei constituency, Imphal West district, in the last Assembly election held in 2017 and went on to become the Speaker of Manipur.