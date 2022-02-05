Manipur polls: CM N Biren Singh declares assets worth Rs 1.08 crore

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday filed his nomination papers from Heingang constituency, Imphal East district. He was accompanied by BJP Manipur president A Sharda Devi.

In his poll affidavits, Singh declared assets worth Rs 1,08,46,392 including movable and immovable assets.

The chief minister’s total movable assets are worth Rs 69,46,392.98. This includes Rs 1,95,000 cash in hand and a balance of Rs 58,26,872 in three bank accounts. He owns a Mahindra bolero worth over Rs 6 lakh and a .32 Walter pistol.

It gives me immense pleasure to file the nomination as the BJP candidate from Heingang AC at the Office of Returning Officer today. I was joined by Smt. @AShardaDevi Ji, Pres. @BJP4Manipur. Best wishes to all BJP candidates filing nominations for the upcoming election. pic.twitter.com/tMmhDXHE6g — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 5, 2022

Biren Singh has declared immovable assets worth Rs 39 lakhs of which Rs 9-lakh worth of lands are self-acquired while the inherited assets are worth Rs 30 lakhs. Singh has Rs 1,44,300 as liabilities (loans).

Speaking to reporters after filing the nomination papers, Singh called the Congress manifesto impractical and mere propaganda. Stating that the BJP manifesto was almost ready, he said, “It will be published soon and will be people-oriented.”

He further said the BJP manifesto will focus on establishing more higher education institutions, development of social sectors like empowering youth, improving sports infrastructure, and increase the target production of organic and horticulture products, among others.

The chief minister also clarified that the misunderstanding within the party in connection with ticket aspirants has been resolved in a meeting. He further appealed to the people to refrain from engaging in violence and vote for whoever they wanted.