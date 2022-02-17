BJP’s manifesto for Manipur polls has no word on repeal of AFSPA

The manifesto of the BJP for the Manipur Assembly polls, released by national president JP Nadda, talked about empowerment of women, youths and farmers but interestingly left out any word on the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

The demand for repeal of the draconian law from the Northeast has been renewed after the Oting firing incident in Nagaland. Many political leaders from the region including Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, both of whom are allies of the BJP, have made the demand.

However, Nadda chose not to explain why the issue was excluded from the manifesto. In response, Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh, who has charge of the poll-bound state, called it a ‘jumla’ manifesto.

On Wednesday, union minister of state for external affairs RK Ranjan had said that no word on AFSPA will be included in the BJP’s manifesto. “We also feel the sentiments of the people of Manipur when it comes to AFPSA. We will do it as and when needed. But, we do not like to mention it in the manifesto. It will be removed after observation,” said Ranjan.

Nadda said the manifesto is not just a piece of paper but the commitment of the party to be delivered in the next five years.

“We have brought out our manifesto after discussions with all the communities and sections of the society across the 60 constituencies,” said Nadda.

He said the main focus of the manifesto is on empowering women, youths, and farmers by providing infrastructure and boosting the economy.

Manipur CM N. Biren said the manifesto is one of a kind that included feedback of people from all walks of life.

Some of the promises include free scooty to all meritorious college-going girls, Rs 25000 incentive to girls from backward sections under Rani Gaidinliu scheme, free laptops to all meritorious students passing class 12, establishing Manipur Skill University, increase in financial assistance of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna from Rs 6000 to Rs 8000 per anum, interest-free loans to MSMEs, one lakh employment opportunities by promoting tourism among others.