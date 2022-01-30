Manipur polls: BJP announces full candidate list, CM Biren Singh to contest from Heingang

After much speculation, the BJP on Sunday released the full list of candidates for the Assembly election in Manipur amid heavy security measures, particularly in and around the party office in Imphal. While most new entrants from Congress and other parties made it to the list, several ticket aspirants from within the BJP did not, prompting the party to opt for the security measures.

The final list of 60 candidates includes only three women, while the party has denied tickets to three MLAs. Chief Minister N Biren Singh will contest from his home constituency of Heingang.

The MLAs who were denied the tickets are senior legislator Y Irabot Singh of Wangkhei, P Saratchandra of Moirang and M Rameshwar Singh of Kakching. These tickets have been allotted to Congress turncoats.

In some constituencies, angry workers burned flags and banners of the BJP in protest against the party’s decision. In Sagolband, where the BJP has named another Congress turncoat, RK Imo Singh, supporters of a party ticket aspirant ransacked the BJP’s mandal office. The workers uploaded a video on social media saying the mandal office in the constituency will be closed down permanently. Imo Singh is the son-in-law of incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh. He had resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP in November.

The party has named Okram Henry Singh, nephew of former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, in Wangkhei, M Prithiviraj in Moirang and Y Surchandra Singh in Kakching.

The three women candidates who made it to the list are S S Olish from Chandel, Kangpokpi MLA Nemcha Kipgen and S Kebi Devi from Naoriyapakhanglakpa constituency. Devi, a new entrant into politics, is contesting against former BJP MLA S Subashchandra Singh who was disqualified after switching over to the Congress.

The party has fielded L Basanta Singh in Thoubal against former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh. In Uripok, the party has fielded a retired bureaucrat Kh Raghumani Singh against NPP MLA and deputy chief minister Y Joykumar Singh who was also the state’s former DGP.

Th Shyamkumar Singh, the first of the Congress turncoats to be disqualified, will contest from Andro. He was one of the MLAs who supported the BJP to form the government after the 2017 election.

In the 20 seats in the hills, the BJP has named all its six MLAs as well as the new entrants from other parties. It has fielded retired IAS officer Dinganglung Gonmei against veteran Congress leader Gaikhangam in Nungba. In Henglep and Tamenglong, where two of the BJP’s MLAs defected to the Congress, it has fielded new faces including a retired bureaucrat.

The Assembly polls in the state are due to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3. The counting of votes will be on March 10.