Manipur polls: Amit Shah addresses rally in violence-hit Heirok amid heavy security measures

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday addressed an election rally in Heirok constituency amid heavy security measures.

Located in Thoubal district, this constituency witnessed pre-poll violence. On December 22, 2021, 21-year-old student Ningthoujam Rohit was killed and his father sustained serious injuries after masked gunmen opened fire at their home as political rivalry between supporters of BJP and Congress candidates escalated.

Shah urged the voters to give the BJP another five years to bring lasting peace to the state. He said in the next five years, the BJP will bring all insurgent groups to the negotiating table and also make Manipur “drugs free”.

Prior to Rohit’s death, a 30-year-old was also shot during a clash between supporters of rival candidates. (Express Photo) Prior to Rohit’s death, a 30-year-old was also shot during a clash between supporters of rival candidates. (Express Photo)

“You have two choices. If you press the right button, peace, stability, and development will prevail. However, if you press the wrong button, you will bring back bandh, blockade, the menace of drugs, etc,” said Shah.

While BJP supporters from different parts of the constituency laid out the red carpet for Shah, family members and well-wishers of late Rohit staged demonstrations demanding justice.

The protestors were holding placards and chanting slogans, “We demand justice” and “file charge sheet against the culprit”, as the home minister’s convoy passed by the protest site.

Ningthoujam Roshan, elder brother of late Rohit, expressed his disappointment.

The protestors were holding placards and chanting slogans, “We demand justice” and “file charge sheet against the culprit”. (Express Photo) The protestors were holding placards and chanting slogans, “We demand justice” and “file charge sheet against the culprit”. (Express Photo)

“An innocent student was killed in Heirok due to the failure of the security establishment to maintain law and order. However, the Union home minister is giving priority to the election campaign rather than showing his concern for the safety and security of the people of Heirok,” said Roshan.



He alleged that the sitting BJP MLA has unleashed terror on the people of the constituency.

“Even chargesheet is yet to be framed against those who were arrested for the killing,” rued Roshan.

“I only want justice and nothing else,” said Ningthoujam Leishabi, late Rohit’s mother.

In the wake of the demonstration, a large contingent of state and central forces was deployed all along the road leading to the meeting venue.

Prior to Rohit’s death, a 30-year-old was also shot during a clash between supporters of rival candidates.