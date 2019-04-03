Manipur CM’s office files complaint with EC against Congress spokesperson over poll code violation

The office of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Wednesday lodged a written complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) spokesperson Kh. Joykishan Singh, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

Addressing a press conference, Joykishan, who is also a sitting MLA of Thangmeiband, alleged that a man named James Gangte gave an amount of Rs 12,90,000 to a relative of the Chief Minister for clearing bills worth over Rs 68,00,000 of the Khuga Multipurpose Project.

Joykishan made the allegation based on a representation allegedly submitted by Gangte to the CM secretariat reminding him (Chief Minister) about the payment and demanding a refund as no action was taken despite having paid the bribe. It was alleged that the money marked for the CM was paid through N. Rajendra Singh, CM’s younger brother. The money was allegedly paid when Biren Singh was the IFCD Minister.

Noting that as per the Model code of conduct, no criticism of other parties or their workers on the basis of “unverified” allegation can be made, the CM’s personal secretary urged the ECI to take necessary action against Joykishan. He also drew the attention of ECI to take actions against all the newspapers who have carried the unverified news.

Salam Rajen Singh, the personal secretary of the CM, contended that the Congress spokesman issued statements based on unverified allegations. He further said that Rajendra had denied receiving any payments from Gangte, who now remain untraceable when attempts were made to locate him.

The personal secretary also pointed out that Joykishan continued to make statements regarding the outcome of the ensuing Lok Sabha election and linked it to his “unverified” allegations.

Given the facts, Rajen Singh claimed that the press conference has been held with a view to obtain political mileage based on unverified facts and to unethically influence voters in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election.

“This has hurt the image of N. Biren Singh, a BJP star campaigner for both outer Manipur and Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Constituencies in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections 2019 as well as the BJP and it is politically motivated with a view to influence voters to vote against the BJP in the ensuing election”, Rajen Singh asserted.