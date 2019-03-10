Manipur Lok Sabha Election 2019 Dates, Schedule: Here are all the details

Toggle Menu
Manipur Lok Sabha Election 2019 Dates, Schedule: There are 2 Lok Sabha seats from Manipur which will go to polls on April 11 under separate phases, the counting of votes will be held on May 23. 

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Schedule:

Manipur Lok Sabha Election 2019 Dates, Schedule: The Election Commission of India Sunday announced polling dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections which will take place in seven phases. There are 2 Lok Sabha seats from Manipur which will go to polls on April 11 under separate phases, the counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Total number of LS seats in Manipur: 2

Here are the dates and number of seats that will go on polls

Phase I– The election will be held on April 11 on 1 seat.

Phase II– The election will be held on April 18 on 1 seat.

