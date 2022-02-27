Manipur: JD-U candidate shot at two days ahead of Assembly polls

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) candidate Wanglembam Rohit Singh, who is contesting from the Kshetrigao constituency in Imphal East district, was shot at late on Saturday, the police said.

Kshetrigao will go to the polls, along with 37 other constituencies, during the first phase on February 28.

Police said the incident occurred at around 11.30 pm when the candidate was meeting some of his supporters at Naharup Makhapat, about 3 km from his residence.

Sapam Ronaldo, the driver of the candidate, said Rohit was shot at by one of the two assailants who came on a scooter. Despite a chase by the escort team, the gunmen managed to escape owing to the narrow lanes of the locality, Sapam added.

The 42-year-old received a bullet injury on his chest and was taken to a private hospital in Imphal. He is said to be out of danger. The police have registered an FIR in this connection.

JD-U’s Manipur secretary Brojendro has strongly condemned the incident and said the party has sent an email to the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer of the state to defer the election for the Kshetrigao constituency.