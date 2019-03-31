Manipur: Excise destroys liquor worth over Rs 24 lakhs

Manipur state excise department Sunday destroyed liquor worth around Rs 24 lakh seized since the announcement of the date of Lok Sabha elections on March 10. The liquor was confiscated during raids at different places of Imphal East and Imphal West and other parts of the state. It is pertinent to note that Manipur has been a dry state since 1991.

Th Imo, deputy superintendent of the excise department told media persons that as many as 325 persons were arrested during 425 raids.

Till Saturday the excise department could seize 2622.890 litres of Indian made foreign liquor, 850.165 litres of beer and 5461.875 litres of country liquor worth around Rs 23,74,965, informed the deputy SP. He further informed that a sum of Rs 4,09,950 was collected as fine imposed on the arrested individuals.

The seized liquor wa destroyed at the complex of Excise Headquarters, Lamphelpat here today.

The deputy SP also said similar destruction of liquor will be conducted at Bishnupur and Thoubal soon. The department will continue to remain alert till the end of the vote counting, he added.

Manipur’s two parliamentary seats will go to poll in two phases. On April 11, the election for outer parliamentary constituency seat will be held during the first phase and the outer seat goes to poll on April 18. The date for counting of votes is scheduled on May 23.

We have also notified that the poll days and the counting day will remain dry for the security forces, who are exempt from the liquor prohibition Act, said Th Imo.

He said that as per the guidelines of the ECI, the department has opened 10 check gates for extensive vigil over inter-state and inter-district movement of vehicles for monitoring the illegal transportation of liquors.

The department has sought inter-state coordination among the Excise Commissioners of neighbouring states and requested to extend support to check the state borders with Manipur to prevent the movement of illicit liquor into the state, Imo said.

He said the department has also opened a Control Room at Excise Head Quarter, Lamphelpat