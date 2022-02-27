Manipur elections: Decks cleared for first-phase polls, 173 candidates in fray

Over 12 lakh voters will seal the fate of 173 candidates, including 15 women, in the first phase of the Manipur Assembly elections to be held on Monday.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manipur Rajesh Agrawal said a total of 6,884 polling personnel have reached their respective destinations.

As many as 12,09,439 voters, including 5,80,607 male, 6,28,657 female and 175 transgender voters, are expected to exercise their franchise across 1,721 polling stations, said the CEO.

Of the 38 constituencies, 10 are in Imphal East, 13 in Imphal West, six in Bishnupur, six in Churachandpur and three in Kangpokpi district. There are a total of 10,041 PwD electors and 251 centenarian voters in these Assembly constituencies.

A total of 381 polling stations will be completely manned by all-women polling personnel. For the first time, four constituencies namely Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei and 58 Churachandpur will be manned by all-women polling teams and one polling station in Saikot will be manned completely by PwD polling personnel.

To ensure that the voters can come out freely and exercise their franchise without any intimidation, adequate CAPF personnel have been deployed in all the polling stations, especially in hill districts, said the Manipur CEO.

As Churchandpur and Kangpokpi districts are among the five districts marked as hypersensitive, additional CAPF personnel have been deployed in these two districts.

Covid-19 patients and those under quarantine will be allowed to vote during the last hour of polling from 3 pm to 4 pm.

Of 173 candidates in the fray, the BJP has fielded 38 candidates, CPI (1), INC (35), NCP (6), NPP (27), JD(U) (28), LJP (Ram Vilas) (3), RPI (Athawale) (6), Shiv Sena (7), Kuki National Assembly (2), Kuki People’s Alliance (2) and Independents (18). A total of 39 candidates have criminal records.

In the second phase, 22 constituencies will go to the polls on March 5. The counting will be held on March 10.