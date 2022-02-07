Manipur CM Biren Singh isn’t the richest candidate contesting the polls, his son-in-law is

The son-in-law of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh R K Imo Singh, who is contesting from Sagolband constituency on a BJP ticket, has assets worth over Rs 5 crore according to his election affidavit — about five times more than the CM himself.

R K Imo, who is the richest candidate contesting the elections in Manipur, has assets worth Rs 5,10,94,917.93 as compared to Biren Singh whose assets totaling to Rs 1,08,46,392.

Imo has movable assets worth Rs 1,14,37,779.93, including Rs 2,16,400 as cash in hand and over Rs 37 lakh in 7 bank accounts. He owns three vehicles, including a Maruti Gypsy worth 6.5 lakh, Mahindra Scorpio worth Rs 16,68,905, and a Harley Davidson bike worth Rs 18,38,688. He also has a shotgun and a .38 pistol, among others.

Imo’s wife, Anjubala Nongthongbam and the eldest daughter of Biren Sing, has assets worth Rs 2,13,20,021.

The Sagolband MLA has immovable assets worth Rs 3,96,57,138, including Rs 15,00,000 worth self-acquired property, inherited assets worth Rs 1,37,07,137 and buildings worth Rs 2,44,50,001. He has liabilities worth Rs 44,36,391 as loans from banks.

However, he does not have any pending criminal cases and has never been convicted as well. According to the affidavits, Imo Singh’s source of income is his MLA salary and FDR interest, among others.

R K Imo Singh is the eldest son of Rajkumar Jaichandra Singh, the first Union Minister from Manipur when late Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India. He joined BJP last year after the Manipur Congress expelled him over disciplinary issues.