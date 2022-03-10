BJP set to come back in Manipur, reaches majority on its own; Cong trounced

The BJP is all set to return to power in Manipur for a second consecutive term, hitting the majority mark as results of the Assembly elections came in on Thursday. The Congress, on the other hand, has been decimated in its once-bastion — from being the single-largest party with 27 seats in 2017, the party managed to win a mere four seats.

The BJP’s victory, won on the planks of ‘peace and development’, signals that it has been able to successfully hold its own in the often fickle electoral landscape of Manipur. While in 2017, the BJP, which won 21 seats, went all out to cobble up a last-minute alliance, with the help of smaller parties such as the National People’s Party (NPP), Naga People’s Front (NPF) and a few Independents, this time, the party will not require any help.

Also Read | Manipur Election Results 2022 Live Updates

The BJP has been able to drive home the relative peace of the last five years in conflict-ridden Manipur, a stark contrast to the 15-year tumultuous Congress regime under the Okram Ibobi Singh government, which was marked by bandhs, blockades, and a sharp rise in extra judicial killings. Besides, it is likely that Manipur, like other small states of the Northeast region, gravitated to the party which is in power at the Centre.

As of 8 pm, the Election Commission of India’s website said the BJP had won 27 seats, and was leading in five. The majority mark for the 60-member Manipur Assembly is 31.

Incumbent Chief Minister Biren Singh won Heingang, the seat that he has been holding since 2002, by a big margin of 18,271 votes. Speaking to reporters after his victory was declared, Singh said, “There may have been shortcomings in the past few years but we assure you that this time we will double our efforts to close the gaps… such as disparity in development in rural areas and hill districts. We will also press the Central government to remove AFSPA from Manipur and also focus on creating employment opportunities,” the 61-year-old said.

Also Read | Homegrown Kuki People Alliance opens account in Manipur

CM Singh hinted that the BJP will have no truck with ally-turned-rival National People’s Party (NPP). “The BJP government will go hand-in-hand with like-minded parties, but I don’t think we will go with the NPP.”

Relations between Conrad Sangma’s NPP and the BJP soured in the run-up to the 2022 elections. While the BJP may not need the NPP’s support, the party, which leads the government in neighbouring Meghalaya, has performed considerably well this election.

According to the tally at 8 pm, the NPP, which pitched itself as a strong, regional alternative to the BJP and the Congress, had won in six seats and was leading in 1 — three more than its tally in the 2014 elections – though it faced a big upset with Deputy Chief Minister N Joykumar, the face of NPP in Manipur, losing to BJP candidate Kh Raghumani in Uripok.

Reacting to the defeat, Manipur Congress vice president and spokesperson, Kh Devabrata Singh told The Indian Express, “We concede defeat and we honour the verdict. For us, it is time to introspect. We are obviously lacking somewhere; where we do not know, but it is time for us to introspect, restructure,” he said.

He also accused the BJP of using muscle and money power to win the elections. “We are a principled party and we hold on to our values… the BJP used its own tactics, but what has happened has happened,” he said, pointing to at least three incidents of gun-related violence that took place ahead of the elections.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar’s JD-U opened its account in the state, winning six seats. The Naga People’s Front (NPF), the Naga party popular in the hill districts, has managed to get five seats.

But among the most surprising developments was the performance of the homegrown Kuki People Alliance (KPA), which opened its account in Manipur. Recognised as a political party just two months ago and formed to represent the interests of the Kuki tribe in Manipur, the party won both the seats it contested: Singhat in Churachandpur district and Saikul in Kangpokpi district.