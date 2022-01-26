In poll-bound Manipur, suspended Congress MLA to join JD (U)

Manipur MLA Kh. Joykishan Singh, who was suspended by the Congress on disciplinary grounds, Wednesday announced he was joining the Janata Dal (United).

The MLA made the announcement at his residence in Imphal in the presence of Ramprit Mandal, national general secretary JD (U).

“The decision to join chose JD (U) is because of Nitish Kumar’s vision. He is a man of principle and one of the most respectable politicians in the country. Moreover, I chose JD(U) over other parties for it can give a new ray of hope to Manipur,” said Joykishan.

Ramprit Mandal said Joykishan’s joining will strengthen the JD(U) in the state of Manipur.

“Our leader can see the potential of the youths, women among others. Their dream is to bring a monumental change in the state of Manipur,” said Mandal.

The JD (U) general secretary said the party national president Lalan Singh will arrive in Manipur on Thursday to officially welcome Joykishan.

Joykishan was elected from Thangmeiband Assembly Constituency in the 2012 Assembly election on an All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) ticket but later joined the BJP in 2015. In the last Assembly election in 2017, despite being elected as a BJP MLA, he joined the Congress party.

On January 18, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) suspended Joykishan from the party on disciplinary grounds.

According to MPCC spokespersons, Joykishan was suspended for his failure to attend party meetings three consecutive times, among other reasons.