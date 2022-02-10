EC revises poll dates for Manipur, elections now on Feb 28 and March 5

The Election Commission on Thursday revised poll dates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Manipur to February 28 and March 5 for the first and second phase, respectively. Elections in the state were earlier scheduled for February 27 and March 3.

“The Commission recently visited Manipur on 7-8th, February to review election preparedness and held interaction with Political Parties, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and other State level officers, Chief Electoral Officer, District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police, Director General Assam Rifles and other Law Enforcement Agencies and other relevant stake holders. Various issues and ground situations were presented to the Commission during the visit,” the EC said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Commission, having considered inputs, representations, past precedent, logistics, ground situations and all facts and circumstances in the matter, has decided under Section 153 of Representation of the People Act, 1951 to revise the dates of poll of General Election to Legislative Assembly of Manipur…,”it added.

Earlier this week, the Election Commission said the ban on roadshows and vehicle rallies in poll-bound states will continue to remain in effect, but added that restrictions on indoor and outdoor public meetings will be relaxed.

The EC set the ball rolling on January 8 for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur, announcing a schedule spread over seven phases between February 10 and March 7, and concluding with the counting of votes on March 10.

While Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7, polling in Uttarakhand and Goa will be held on February 14 while polling in Punjab will be held on February 20. Manipur will vote in two phases on February 28 and March 5.