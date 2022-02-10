Manipur: 31 candidates in first-phase poll have criminal records

As many as 31 candidates contesting in the first-phase Manipur Assembly poll have declared criminal cases against them in their affidavits.

Of the total candidates, five candidates belong to Indian National Congress (INC) including an MLA, 10 of the BJP including four former MLAs and five sitting MLAs, seven of the JD(U) including a sitting MLA, three of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), one of Republican Party of India (A) and two of National People’s Party (NPP). Three are Independent MLAs.

Among the candidates, two former MLAs of the BJP and one Independent candidate are charged with serious criminal cases. Of the two BJP candidates, one is involved in multi-crore drugs seizure case and the other in arms missing case from the 2nd Manipur Rifles battalion armory. The drug case is being investigated by the CBI and the arms missing case by the NIA. Charges have been framed against them.

The Independent candidate is charged with 24 criminal cases including being a leader of a banned militant group. However, charges have not been framed against him.

In all, 176 candidates have filed nominations across 38 Assembly constituencies for the first phase election to be held on February 28. The scrutiny for the first phase was completed on Wednesday and 175 cleared the scrutiny with only one rejection. The last date of withdrawal is Friday.