Manipur: Eight candidates in the fray for outer parliamentary seat

As the date of filing nominations for the Outer Parliamentary seat of Manipur came to an end Monday, as many as eight candidates filed their nominations to contest the seat.

The candidates include Lorho S Pfoze of Naga People’s Front (NPF), K James of INC, Benjamin Mate of BJP, Hangkhanpao Taithul of JD (U), Ashang Kasar of NEIDP, Thangminlen Kipgen of NPP, Angam Karoung Kom of NCP and Leikhan Kaipu, an independent candidate.

A team of Senior Congress Leaders led by Shri @Gaikhangam2 & Shri O.Ibobi Singh, Leader,CLP submitted nomination papers for Shri K.James, Congress candidate to the Outer Parliamentary Constituency Manipur to the R.O./DC Thoubal District, Manipur. pic.twitter.com/mlGi3RuJnG — INC Manipur (@INCManipur) March 25, 2019

Manipur has two parliamentary constituencies — Manipur Inner and Manipur Outer. Poll for the outer constituency will be held during the first phase on April 11 and the inner constituency goes to poll in the second phase on April 18. Scrutiny for the outer constituency will be held on Tuesday. Click here for more election news

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, BJP Rajya Sabha member Kh Bhabananda and party leaders accompanied the candidates during the filing of their nomination papers in Thoubal district.

N Biren Singh, speaking to media persons, claimed that the number of BJP supporters has increased substantially during the last two years in the state and the masses are waiting to cast their vote for in favour of the party.

Singh said that the ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone is enough agenda to give the much-needed win for the BJP.

“People have realized that inclusive growth is a must. We have to live together, grow together, work together and develop together. I am fully confident that the BJP will win both the seats,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, five candidates have filed their nomination papers for the inner parliamentary seat so far.

BJP candidate RK Ranjan Singh and Congress candidate O Nabakishore Singh (retired chief secretary of Manipur) were among others who filed their nomination papers on Monday.