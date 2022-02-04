Manipur: Congress manifesto promises 50000 new jobs for youths, 33% job reservation for women

The Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the Manipur Assembly polls with a slew of promises including 50,000 new jobs for youths annually, one-third of reservations for women in all government jobs and work toward repeal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

The manifesto was released in the presence of senior Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, Bhakta Charan Das, former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and other state leaders.

Ramesh said the Congress party manifesto is for the survival and revival of Manipur.

“Manipuris must be made masters of Manipur, not Nagpur. Manipur must be ruled and governed from the state, not from Nagpur,” said the MP, referring to the seat of the RSS headquarters.

The double engine government of BJP has derailed Manipur but this manifesto will bring the state on a broad gauge track of development, asserted the MP.

“On March 10, the people of Manipur will give their verdict. We are confident the last dark five years of darkness in the state will be lifted and Manipur’s future will once again be guided by the INC,” said Ramesh.

Ibobi Singh said the manifesto is a sacred document for the Congress party unlike the BJP which ‘does only lip service.’

“I doubt that the BJP including the PM has delivered even 20 percent of what they had promised,” he said.

Among the promises of the Congress are attracting half a million tourists annually, ensure Manipur becomes self-reliant in rice production, compensation for wrongly detained media persons, preserve unity and identity of Manipur, adopt mountain economy for integrated development of land and people of the hill districts and manage value-added tax rate on diesel and petrol to control price rise on food and essential commodities. The party, in the manifesto, also highlighted its achievements when it was in power from 2002 to 2017.