Manipur: Congress gives ticket to former bureaucrats, drops two sitting MPs

The Congress has named two retired bureaucrats including former chief secretary of Manipur as their candidates to contest the two parliamentary seats of Manipur dropping two of its sitting MPs of the Lok Sabha.

O Nabakishore Singh, former chief secretary of Manipur will contest the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency seat and K James, the former officer of the Manipur Finance Services (MFS), has been named for the outer seat. Both the candidates are new to politics and have no political background.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, Okram Ibobi Singh and Gaikhangam, president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Sunday handed out the official authority letter to the candidates at Congress Bhawan Imphal in the presence of party leaders, Congress MLAs and workers. However, the two sitting MPs of Congress namely Th Meinya (inner Manipur Constituency MP) and Thangso Baite (outer Manipur Constituency MP) did not attend the event.

In response to queries on the reason for dropping the sitting MPs, Okram Ibobi Singh clarified that there is no hard-and-fast rule in the constitution of the party that mandates allocation of tickets to sitting MPs or Ministers.

Singh further revealed that Lok Sabha MP Thangso Baite did not join the race for the party ticket. Baite has informed the party that he is taking his time off from national politics and will concentrate on state politics.

The CLP leader said that although Dr Th Meinya applied for the ticket, the decision was taken collectively based on the party’s principle and rules. Nevertheless, an appropriate position would be arranged for Dr Th Meinya being a respectable leader, after consultation with the party leaders.

Dr Th Meinya has been Lok Sabha MP for the inner parliamentary constituency for three consecutive terms while Thangso Baite has served two terms. It has been informed that Congress candidates will file their nomination papers on Monday.

Manipur has two parliamentary seats, namely inner and outer parliamentary constituencies. Monday is the last date for filing of the nomination papers for outer parliamentary constituency seat, which will go to poll in the first phase on April 11. In the second phase, the inner parliamentary constituency seat will go to poll on April 18.