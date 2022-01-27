Manipur: Congress forms pre-poll alliance with Left-wing political parties

N Loken Singh, Manipur Congress president said the alliance was forged to topple the BJP rule in Manipur.

The Congress party in Manipur on Thursday announced a pre-poll alliance with five left-wing political parties to fight the state Assembly election to be conducted in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

The left-wing parties in the alliance are the Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI (Marxist), the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Janata Dal (secular), and All India Forward Block (AIFB).

“The situation prevailing in the country as well as in the state is in a sorry state of affairs under the BJP rule. As such, the like-minded party felt the utmost need to form an alliance to save the state from going backward”, said Singh.

During the release of its first list of 40 candidates, Congress had hinted at a pre-poll alliance with non-BJP parties and decided to field around 50 to 55 candidates in the 60 state assembly seats.

Of the five Left parties, so far the CPI announced two candidates, one from Khurai in Imphal East and another one from Kakching.

L. Sotinkumar, CPI secretary said the Left parties have resolved to extend their maximum support to Congress candidates in constituencies where they will not field any candidates. He said the alliance will soon bring out a common minimum programme.

Former Chief Minister of Manipur O Ibobi Singh exuded his confidence over the formation of the alliance to bring an end to the ‘dictatorial rule’ of BJP. He alleged that democracy is in peril under the BJP rule.

The delay in conducting local bodies’ elections in Manipur by the BJP led government is a glaring example that BJP wants absolute control over the state under any circumstances.

This is not the first time the Congress in Manipur had formed an alliance with the Left parties. The 15 years of Ibobi Singh led Congress Government in Manipur from 2002- 2017 was an alliance with CPI Manipur namely Secular Progressive Front (SPF).