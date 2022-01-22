Manipur Cong fields Okram Ibobi from Thoubal; Saratchandra to contest against incumbent CM in Heingang

Manipur Congress on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the Assembly polls, fielding former CM Okram Ibobi Singh from his home constituency of Thoubal and his son Okram Surjakumar Singh from Khangabok.

The Congress has fielded former AITC candidate P Saratchandra Singh against incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Heingang Assembly constituency. Saratchandra had lost to Singh by a margin of 1,206 votes in the last Assembly polls.

Only two women candidates have been named in the first list—Patsoi MLA AK Mirabai and Th Thoibi Devi from Oinam constituency.

MPCC vice-president Kh Devabrata said that the party will release its second list at the end of this month.

Hinting at a possible pre-poll alliance, Devabrata said Congress is likely to field around 55 candidates so as to sacrifice some of the seats in the “larger interest of other non-BJP parties”. Congress will emerge as the single largest party after the polls, he said.

While the party is yet to announce its CM face, Devabrata said the election will be fought under the leadership of Okram Ibobi Singh, who is the CLP leader.

Congress has not named its candidates for Bishnupur, Tipaimukh, Tengnoupal and Thangmeiband. Former MPCC president Govindas Konthoujam, who was the sitting MLA of Bishnupur, had resigned for his position to joined BJP. Senior legislator Chaltonlien Amo from Tipaimukh also joined BJP while D Korungthang from Tengnoupal jumped ship to Naga People’s Front (NPF). In Thangmeiband, the party had suspended its sitting MLA K. Joykishan on disciplinary grounds.

Meanwhile, BJP is also likely to announce its first list by January 26, a party spokesperson said. On Friday, BJP had held a meeting with central leaders in Manipur, after which the chief minister left for Delhi on Saturday to finalise the list of candidates.