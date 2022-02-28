Manipur Congress candidate arrested for alleged poll violence

Manipur Congress candidate Dr Lamtinthang Haokip, who is contesting from the Saitu constituency in Kangpokpi district, was arrested along with one of the party workers on Monday for alleged poll violence.

They were booked under the IPC and the Representation of People’s Act for various offences, including “common intention for assault to public servant from discharging duty”. Earlier, a complaint had been lodged by the presiding officer of New Keithelmanbi Upper Primary School polling station.

Voting was stalled in the polling station at around 10 am after violence broke out. The security personnel had to resort to firing several rounds in the air to disperse the mob.

An initial report said that around 9.30 am, Congress supporters along with Haokip had allegedly entered the polling booth armed with deadly weapons and destroyed the EVM and other polling equipment.

Manipur BJP also filed a complaint with the state’s Chief Electoral Officer, requesting an FIR be lodged and Haokip and his associates arrested.

Congress later dismissed the allegations and demanded the unconditional release of Haokip. The party also wrote to the state CEO.

“INC candidate from Saitu Dr Lamtinthang was arrested unjustly when he went to New Keithelmanbi polling station to ensure free and fair elections, to stop BJP from malpractices. We demand his unconditional and immediate release! This is murder of democracy by Union Home Minister and CM”, tweeted Jairam Ramesh.