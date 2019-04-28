Toggle Menu
Manipur CM N Biren Singh served with show-cause notice yet again for MCC violation

Both the notices were served in response to complaints filed by Congress candidate Nabakishore, who had contested from the Inner Manipur parliamentary seat on April 18.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh (Express: Renuka Puri/File)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh received yet another show cause notice from the Returning Officer (RO) of the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency, for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by suggesting people to accept money offered during election campaign. The chief minister was served a similar notice on April 16 for making defamatory speeches against Congress candidate O Nabakishore Singh.

The RO Naorem Praveen has directed Salam Ranjan, Manipur CM’s secretary, to give an explanation by 4 pm Monday, failing which the matter would proceed as ‘ex parte’.

In his latest complaint, Nabakishore alleged the chief minister, during an election rally in Imphal West district on April 16, suggested the people to accept money if they were offered by the Congress or the CPI but to vote for BJP.

Many newspapers in Imphal carried the statement made by N Biren, he pointed out.

The INC candidate asserted that the suggestion made by the CM to the voters is against the MCC.

The show cause notice also mentioned that the Joint Chief Electoral Officer of the state had also requested the RO on April 17 to enquire into the matter and take appropriate action as deemed fit under the existing guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

Nabakishore in his earlier complaint had maintained that the CM had made personal attacks on him in a BJP political conference held on March 29 at Yumnam Khunou, in Imphal East district. Subsequently, the CM submitted his explanation, denying the charges framed by Nabakishore within the stipulated time.

