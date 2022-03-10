Manipur CM coasts to victory but allies may pose real test

Six years ago, the second-most powerful Congress leader in Manipur defected to the BJP just as the saffron party was taking its baby steps in the state. The rest, as they say, is history.

Nongthombam Biren Singh retained his Heingang seat on Thursday by polling a massive 78.54 per cent of the votes and defeating his nearest rival by more than 18,000 votes. But his real challenge may lie ahead as the BJP’s relationship with its allies, especially the National People’s Party (NPP), has often come under strain in recent years, and it may need their help to cross the majority mark of 30.

In 2016, Biren became the first BJP chief minister of the northeastern state after a few days of uncertainty but had his work cut out for him. The state was reeling from the effects of a decades-long insurgency; extrajudicial killings under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or AFSPA, were rampant; and the gap between the hills (which are tribal-majority areas) and the valley (where the Hindu Meitei community to which the CM belongs is dominant) was widening.

At the outset, the Biren administration set out to bridge this gap through a government-sponsored festival in the Tangkhul-dominated Ukhrul hills and the “Go To Hills” initiative to bring governance to the hills. While critics claim that no real development took place, the initiatives went a long way towards changing the perception of a government that was often seen as “anti-tribal”.

Across the board, Biren’s “accessibility” is acknowledged. His reach, especially when it comes to influential civil society groups in Manipur, is far longer than any other politician and that has helped manage many crises. This is evident in the absence of statewide bandhs and economic blockades in the last five years.

In an interview, the CM told The Indian Express that his past as a footballer and a journalist shaped his politics. In 2001, Biren sold his newspaper Naharolgi Thoudang (Responsibilities of Youth) for Rs 2 lakh. He used the money to contest his first election, as an independent, the following year from Heingang, which he has won since then. He won on a Congres ticket in 2007 but left the party ahead of the 2016 elections after falling out with then CM Okram Ibobi Singh.

“During my initial campaign days, when I would go house to house, I saw a lot of poverty, suffering — sick people who did not have money to go to the hospital. Those kinds of things affected me and that is why when I became CM I thought of initiatives like ‘CM Da Haisi’ (Let’s call the CM, a platform through which citizens can communicate their grievances),” said Biren.

However, even as he built an image of an amiable and accessible Meitei leader, Biren’s tenure was marked by a sense of high-handedness, resistance to criticism, and lack of tolerance for dissenting voices. It started in 2018 when the state government arrested 39-year-old journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem for a Facebook video critical of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Wamgkhem spent four-and-a-half months in jail. During the Covid-19 lockdown, the state government cracked down on several civil society activists and anyone who publicly criticised its handling of the pandemic.

This change is especially stark when compared to Biren’s initial reputation as a congenial and pragmatic leader capable of firefighting without resorting to authoritarianism.

It has also marked Biren’s political life as the number of run-ins with his Cabinet colleagues increased. Especially significant are the disputes with Deputy CM and NPP MLA Y Joykumar Singh, and longtime rival Th Biswajit Singh — both of whose portfolios Biren divested twice during his tenure. According to analysts, Biren’s undoing was his “hunger for power” as he tried to pitch himself as the sole face of the Manipur government. This, observers said, did not go down too well with his colleagues, especially the NPP. The chasm almost led to the NPP pulling the plug on the BJP government in 2020. But the crisis was averted at the last minute.

With the BJP racing ahead of others in Manipur, the 61-year-old seems to be the most natural choice to be the chief minister. However, given his turbulent relationship with many in the government, he may yet face a few stumbling blocks.