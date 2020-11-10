Manipur bypolls: BJP wins three of four Assembly seats

The ECI scheduled bypolls in Manipur after 13 MLAs resigned or were disqualified recently. (Photo for representation: AP)

The BJP on Tuesday won three of the four Assembly seats that went for bypolls in Manipur.

The BJP won in Wangjing Tentha, Saitu and Wangoi constituencies. In Lilong, the party supported Md. Abdul Nasir, an Independent candidate and former Congress MLA who had left his party recently. However, Nasir lost to Y Antash Khan, an Independent candidate, by over 3,000 votes. Antash, a former loyalist of the BJP, secured 17,106 votes while Nasir got 14,028. Congress candidate Md Azizul got only 142 votes.

In Wangjing Tentha, P Brojen Singh of BJP was re-elected after securing 15,321 votes. His nearest rival, INC candidate Moirangthem Manaobi, secured 13,808 votes.

BJP’s Oinam Lukhoi in Wangoi constituency and Ngamthang Haokip of Saitu constituency were also re-elected.

Oinam Lukhoi defeated his nearest rival, Kh. Loken Singh of the National People’s Party, by just 197 votes. Lukhoi got 10,960 votes, while Loken polled 10,763 votes. Salam Joy of the INC got 5,591 votes.

In Saitu, veteran politician Ngamthang Haokip of the BJP defeated his only rival Lamtinthang Haokip of INC with a margin of over 12,000 votes. The Congress candidate got 12,250 votes.

The ECI had scheduled bypolls in five Assembly constituencies of Manipur after 13 MLAs either resigned or were disqualified after a political crisis gripped the state ahead of the recently concluded Rajya Sabha election. Of the five seats, BJP won Singhat unopposed after the only opponent withdrew his nomination.

With the four wins in the bypolls and a recent High Court verdict electing a BJP candidate in Kakching Assembly, the BJP tally has now increased to 23 in a House of 60 with effective strength of 53. Earlier, the BJP was reduced to 18 from the original 21 after the political crisis. Currently, there are seven seats lying vacant. As per the office of the Chief Electoral Officer Manipur, court cases are pending with respect to the seven seats.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.