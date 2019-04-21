Manipur: BJP files complaints with EC against Congress MLAs for threatening police on poll duty

The Manipur unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against two Congress MLAs for allegedly threatening a police constable on poll duty. The incident took place at a polling station in Thoubal district during the recently concluded second phase of Lok Sabha on April 18.

The video of Congress MLAs, K Meghachandra and K Ranjit, taunting the police officer went viral on social media.

Former BJP general secretary K. Saratkumar, condemning the incident pointed out that MLAs or MPs cannot move out of their assembly constituency during polling days. “Despite knowing that the policeman was on duty assigned by the Election Commission the MLAs threatened him”, said Saratkumar.

However, Congress MLA, Meghchandra clarified that he was merely questioning the police personnel on the reasons for barring Congress candidates from entering the polling station. Asserting that he had no intention to humiliate the policeman, Meghachandra regretted the tone used.

The Congress MLA informed that he was selected as an election observer by the party high command, adding that he rushed to the polling stations after receiving a complaint that the inner agent of his party was not allowed to sit inside the booth after being threatened by BJP workers. 11 candidates were in the fray for the inner Manipur parliamentary seat.

While the polling process was largely peaceful with a voter turnout of 84.2 per cent, there were incidents of EVMs being destroyed in two polling stations.

CPI and Congress candidates have lodged separate complaints to the concerned RO alleging mass rigging of booths by the BJP.