Manipur BJP expels spokesperson who called ally NPP a parasite

The Manipur BJP on Friday expelled its chief spokesperson, Chongtham Bijoy, a day after he called the National People’s Party (NPP) a “parasite that had proved a menace” to the ruling coalition in the past five years.

Bijoy, who wanted to contest the upcoming Assembly election from Uripok, reacted strongly after the ticket was given to a retired IAS officer, L Raghumani, on February 6. He alleged that Raghumani, despite being “corrupt”, got the ticket at the instance of the RSS.

According to a statement issued by A Sharda Devi, the BJP’s state president, Bijoy was expelled from the party’s primary membership for six years “for violation of the party’s rules and regulation under article XXV” and “breach of discipline clauses (b) and (d)” of its constitution. A BJP source said Bijoy had been voicing his opinion in total disregard of the party line.

While the BJP president was not available for comment, Bijoy said the expulsion was a big relief for him. “I have always been vocal against corruption and dynastic politics. Unfortunately, I was surrounded by people whose interest is against my principles. It’s a great relief that now I don’t have to defend this lot,” Bijoy told the Indian Express.

Bijoy signalled support for the JD(U) in the polls.