Manipur becoming model state under BJP govt: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said that Manipur is moving towards becoming the next model state in the country under BJP after shedding away all the harms done by Ibobi Singh led Congress Government. Amit Shah was addressing an election rally for Benjamin Mate, who is contesting from outer Manipur parliamentary seat, at Komdompokpi ground in Thoubal district.

Shah claimed that prices of essential commodities skyrocketed under Congress regime owing to frequent bandh and blockades. “Manipur witnessed the longest blockade in the world which lasted for 160 days under Congress Government”, he said. However, the state today has become a bandh-free under Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. “If Biren can achieve such a fete there is no doubt BJP will win the two parliamentary seats of Manipur”, said Amit Shah adding that Biren Singh is also a real “chowkidar”.

“Biren ji has done the real chowkidari while he was serving in the BSF protecting the nation”, he said. Former Chief Minister of Manipur, Okram Ibobi Singh has not only traded all the resources of the state including the Loktak Lake but also divided Hills and Valley of Manipur, alleged Amit Shah.

Highlighting some of the achievements of the Party, Amit Shah maintained that BJP Government has constructed over 300 kms of road, helicopter services, expansion of cargo terminal at the Imphal Airport among others. The gap between Hills and Valley has also been bridged by Chief Minister N. Biren’s “Go to Hill and Go to Village” programmes, continued Shah.

The BJP president promised that the Imphal-Jiribam railway, which could not be completed by the UPA government during its 10 years rule, will be completed by 2021.

BJP workers have claimed that nearly 10,000 people attended the election rally.