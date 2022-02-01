Manipur Assembly polls: JD(U) announces 30 candidates; NPP, Congress release 2nd list

The Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Manipur. Meanwhile, the National People’s Front (NPP) and Congress published their second list for the polls to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

As many as 30 candidates including a woman were announced by JD(U). While most of the candidates are defectors who were denied tickets by BJP, the list also has two sitting MLAs. Jiribam MLA Ashab Uddin and Thangmeiband MLA Kh Joykishan, who recently joined the party, are fielded from their respective constituencies.

Some of the prominent faces on the list are former MLAs Kh Devendro Singh, Ksh Biren, former DGP Manipur LM Khaute, former Congress vice president Dwijamani and O Nabakishore among others.

The lone woman candidate on the list is Th Brinda, a woman police officer of Manipur who brought down many high-profile drugs smugglers. She is the first police officer from the narcotics division to have received gallantry award.

MP and JD(U) Manipur in-charge Ramprit Mandal said the entry of many influential leaders in the party has strengthened it. He added that JD(U) has become a party accepted and trusted by many owing to its ideology of secularism and development.

The NPP, one of the allies of BJP, named 13 candidates in its second list while Congress named 10 candidates.

Disqualified BJP MLA of Naoriya Pakhanglakpa constituency has been given ticket by NPP.

At the same time, MLA P Saratchandra, who defected to Congress after being denied ticket by BJP, will contest from Moirang constituency.