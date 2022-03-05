scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 05, 2022
Assembly Elections Live Updates: Manipur second phase of voting begins; 92 candidates in fray for 22 seats

Manipur Elections Phase 2 Live Updates: The prominent candidates, who are contesting in this second phase, include former three-time chief minister O Ibobi Singh (Congress) and ex-deputy CM Gaikhangam Gangmei (Congress).

Updated: March 5, 2022 7:04:35 am
Women holding their identification cards, wait in a queue to cast their vote during the first phase of Manipur Assembly Elections, in Manipur. (PTI Photo)

Manipur Elections Phase 2 Live Updates: The second and last phase of voting in Manipur began at 7 am on Saturday. The electoral fate of 92 candidates in 22 constituencies across six districts will be decided in this phase. The polling will take place till 4 pm.

The prominent candidates, who are contesting in this second phase, include former three-time chief minister O Ibobi Singh (Congress) and ex-deputy CM Gaikhangam Gangmei (Congress). The BJP has fielded 22 candidates, while Congress fielded 18, National People’s Party fielded 11, and Janata Dal (United) and Naga People’s Front fielded 10 each. Apart from these, 12 Independents and nominees of Shiv Sena, NCP, CPI and other parties are also fighting the polls in this phase.

A total of 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in the districts of Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong and Jiribam in this phase, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal said. Repoll in some areas of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts — where EVMs were damaged by miscreants during the first phase of voting on February 28 — will also take place on Saturday, the CEO said.

The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

06:53 (IST)05 Mar 2022
Fate of three-time CM O Ibobi Singh, ex-deputy CM Gaikhangam Gangmei to be decided today

The prominent candidates, who are contesting in this second phase, include former three-time chief minister O Ibobi Singh (Congress) and ex-deputy CM Gaikhangam Gangmei (Congress). The BJP has fielded 22 candidates, while Congress fielded 18, National People’s Party fielded 11, and Janata Dal (United) and Naga People’s Front fielded 10 each. Apart from these, 12 Independents and nominees of Shiv Sena, NCP, CPI and other parties are also fighting the polls in this phase.

06:46 (IST)05 Mar 2022
92 candidates in fray as Manipur votes for 22 seats in second phase

Manipur is all set to vote in the second and last phase of its assembly elections on Saturday. The electoral fate of 92 candidates in 22 constituencies across six districts will be decided in this phase. Polling will take place from 7 am till 4 pm.

06:44 (IST)05 Mar 2022
Hello and welcome to our election blog!

Good morning and welcome to our live blog! Manipur is all set to vote in the second and last phase of its assembly elections on Saturday. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest election-related updates!

All arrangements to conduct the polls in 1247 polling stations have been completed while adhering to the Covid-19 protocols. Out of the total, 23 polling booths will be manned completely by women personnel. Agarwal said that polling stations were sanitised while circles were drawn in polling stations for voters to maintain social distancing while they stand in queues.

Meanwhile, the High Court of Manipur has directed that all voters of about 18 years of age in Heirok constituency of Thoubal district will have to produce two separate documents of proof of date of birth at the polling station. Separate counters for verification will be set up in all polling booths in that constituency so that no inconvenience is caused to other voters.

