Assembly Elections Live Updates: Manipur second phase of voting begins; 92 candidates in fray for 22 seats

Women holding their identification cards, wait in a queue to cast their vote during the first phase of Manipur Assembly Elections, in Manipur. (PTI Photo)

Manipur Elections Phase 2 Live Updates: The second and last phase of voting in Manipur began at 7 am on Saturday. The electoral fate of 92 candidates in 22 constituencies across six districts will be decided in this phase. The polling will take place till 4 pm.

The prominent candidates, who are contesting in this second phase, include former three-time chief minister O Ibobi Singh (Congress) and ex-deputy CM Gaikhangam Gangmei (Congress). The BJP has fielded 22 candidates, while Congress fielded 18, National People’s Party fielded 11, and Janata Dal (United) and Naga People’s Front fielded 10 each. Apart from these, 12 Independents and nominees of Shiv Sena, NCP, CPI and other parties are also fighting the polls in this phase.

A total of 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in the districts of Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong and Jiribam in this phase, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal said. Repoll in some areas of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts — where EVMs were damaged by miscreants during the first phase of voting on February 28 — will also take place on Saturday, the CEO said.

The counting of votes will be held on March 10.