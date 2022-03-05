Amid final phase of Manipur elections, two shot dead, one by security forces

As Assembly elections concluded on Saturday in Manipur, with a 76.62 per cent turnout till 5pm, two people were killed in poll-related violence reported from different parts of the state. One of them had sustained serious injuries allegedly in firing by security forces.

As polling got underway, around 9.30 am two people were seriously injured when security forces allegedly fired on them at a polling booth in Senapati district’s Karong constituency. While one of them succumbed to his injuries, the other was taken to an Imphal hospital. Officials alleged the duo were trying to flee after snatching an electronic voting machine. But a complaint filed by the BJP candidate’s agent claimed the victims had been targeted by the forces for no reason.

“The incident under the Karong constituency unfortunately escalated leading to serious injuries to two persons, who were immediately evacuated by a chopper to Imphal for treatment. However, one of them sadly succumbed on the way. The other person is under treatment at RIMS Hospital, Imphal,” said Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agrawal.

Earlier a BJP worker was allegedly shot early in the morning in the Wangjing-Tentha constituency of Thoubal district by unknown assailants. Around 6am he succumbed to the three bullet injuries he had sustained in the attack. A house belonging to another BJP worker was allegedly set on fire in the same constituency on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Agarwal said there were 12 incidents of voting machines being damaged in hill districts and cases were registered. Of the total 22 constituencies, 11 are in the valley districts and the rest in hill districts.

The Mao constituency witnessed the highest polling at 86.78 per cent and Hiyanglam recorded 86.31 per cent polling. Tamei saw the lowest voting percentage—61.23 per cent. Final turnout figures will be announced later.

Ninety-two candidates, with just two women, were in the fray in the second phase, in which 8,47,400 people—4,18,401 men, 4,28,968 women and 31 transgender people—were eligible to vote.

While the BJP fielded candidates in all 22 seats, the Congress had 18 nominees. Ten candidates each of the JD(U) and the Naga People’s Front, the National People’s Party 11 candidates, two each from the Shiv Sena and the NCP, three from the Republican Party of India-Athawale, and one each from the Rashtriya Janhit Sangharsh Party and the CPI as well as 12 independents contested the second-phase polls.

In the first phase, 173 candidates including 15 women were in the fray from 38 seats on February 28. The turnout was 88.63 per cent. Of the total 12,09,439 voters, 87.29 per cent were male and 89.96 per cent female voters. Counting will be held on March 10.