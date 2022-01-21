Manipur BJP’s election committee meets to discuss candidates

The BJP’s Manipur election ticket committee has convened its first meeting here in the presence of national leaders Sambit Patra, Northeast in-charge Ajay Jamal, and state in-charge Bhupender Yadav.

The meeting on Friday was also attended by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, BJP state president A Sharda Devi, two MPs from the state, minister Th Bishwajit and the rest of the committee’s 15 members.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also arrived in Imphal. While the purpose of his visit is not known, Bhagwat is expected to camp in the state capital for a few days.

State BJP spokesperson Ch Bijoy said the list of BJP candidates for the Assembly election might be released in two or three phases, adding that for constituencies without any problems, the list could be released by January 26. With four or five ticket aspirants in each constituency, many speculate that the allotment of seats could ignite an internal crisis within the saffron party.

A source from the party said the list of BJP candidates would be finalised in New Delhi. Sharda Devi and Bishwajit left for New Delhi after the meeting.The chief minister will join them on Saturday.

Manipur will go to the polls in two phases, on February 27 and March 3. The model code of conduct has been in effect in the state since January 8.