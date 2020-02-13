Manipur CM launches online portal for Inner Line Permit

The online portal of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system. (Twitter/Biren Singh) The online portal of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system. (Twitter/Biren Singh)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Thursday launched the online portal of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) to do away with the hassle that the travellers face when applying for the permit system. The ILP is issued manually at seven counters opened at different entry points in the state, including Imphal Airport.

“Now, applicants can apply the ILP online by making necessary payment and pre-print their permits before reaching the state”, Singh said, adding that a mobile application will also be made available shortly to enable applications through mobile phones.

The Chief Minister said after the implementation of the ILP system in the state, the government decided to launch the web portal (www.manipurilponline.com) for issuing permits where the records of the applicants can be maintained, including the details of the permits issued.

The new system would also overcome the problems and difficulties faced by the concerned authorities and officials while issuing permits manually at various entry points or gates, he added.

Biren Singh also said that the online portal will be made available at Imphal’s Bir Tikendrajit International Airport initially, with 6 systems in place, and later, expanded throughout the state by March 1.

Singh further added that a total of 33,995 permits were issued under different categories till January 31 and raised revenue of around Rs 1 crore.

He further said that facilitation centres would also be opened at all the Manipur Bhawans located in different parts of the country, adding that the government is actively considering giving some relaxation to the Manipur Diasporas entering in the state under the ILP system.

The ILP system came into effect in the state from January 1, 2020, and seven counters were opened at different entry points. The counters are issuing four types of permits — temporary, regular, special, and labour permits.

