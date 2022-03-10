scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Manipur Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Ruling BJP seeks to retain power, Congress remains hopeful as state gears up for counting of votes

Manipur Election Results 2022, Manipur Assembly Election Result 2022 Today Live Updates: According to the exit polls, the ruling BJP would either emerge as the single largest party or cross the halfway mark.

By: Express Web Desk | Manipur |
Updated: March 10, 2022 7:22:26 am
Manipur Election Results 2022 Live UpdatesManipur Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the 60-constituency-state begins at 8 am.

Manipur Election Results 2022 Live Updates: All eyes are on the results of Assembly elections in Manipur on Thursday where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks to retain power, meanwhile the Congress too remains hopeful of a win. Assembly polls in Manipur were conducted in two phases on February 28 and March 5. The counting of votes for the 60-constituency-state begins at 8 am.

In Manipur, BJP is pitted against the Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance comprising the Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party and Janata Dal (Secular). While the two major parties are expected to be the main contenders, others parties including the National People’s Party (NPP), Naga People’s Front (NPF) and JD(U) are likely to play crucial roles in the event of a coalition with no single party securing a majority.

According to the exit polls, the ruling BJP would either emerge as the single largest party or cross the halfway mark. In 2017, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the state. The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Though the Congress had won 28 seats in the 60-member house, the BJP with 21 seats got the support of four MLAs each from the Naga People’s Front and the National People’s Party and one from the Lok Janshakti Party and an independent to reach the magic figure of 31. Most polls predicted that the NPP and NPF could repeat or better their 2017 performance.

Live Blog

Manipur Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Counting begins at 8 am; Exit polls predict return of BJP; Follow this space for latest updates. Catch all the latest updates on the election results here. Also follow the election results coverage in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, and Uttrakhand here.

07:18 (IST)10 Mar 2022
Counting of votes begins at 8 am

All eyes are on the results of Assembly elections in Manipur on Thursday where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks to retain power, meanwhile the Congress too remains hopeful of a win. Assembly polls in Manipur were conducted in two phases on February 28 and March 5. The counting of votes for the 60-constituency-state begins at 8 am.

07:07 (IST)10 Mar 2022
Welcome to our Manipur election results blog!

Hello and welcome to our Manipur election results blog! As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks to retain power in Manipur, and the Congress remaining hopeful, all eyes are on the results of the two-phase Assembly elections in Manipur on Thursday. Stay tuned for all the latest updates from Manipur. 

Imphal: People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station, during the repolls of few Manipur Assembly constituencies. (PTI Photo)

Assembly polls in Manipur were conducted in two phases on February 28 and March 5. The voter turnout in the first phase was 88.63 per cent and 76.62 per cent in the second phase. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered a re-poll in seven booths across three districts that went to polls in the final phase of the Manipur Assembly elections. As Assembly elections concluded on Saturday in Manipur, with a 76.62 per cent turnout till 5pm, two people were killed in poll-related violence reported from different parts of the state. One of them had sustained serious injuries allegedly in firing by security forces.

Some of the main constituencies to look out for is Thoubal, where former chief minister and INC candidate Okram Ibobi Singh is contesting, Heingang, which is the home constituency for Manipur CM Nongthombam Biren Singh, Uripok, where Deputy CM Joykumar is contesting. Other constituencies to watch out closely include Wangkhei, Moirang, Kakching, Thangmeiband and Keisamthong.

BJP ally Janata Dal (United)  Wednesday said that five of its MPs will camp in Imphal to keep "vigil" on the counting of votes for the Manipur assembly polls. "If the party gets any complaints from the JD(U) candidates about any foul play during counting, the Members of Parliament shall sit in dharna in front of respective counting centres," party general secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan, its in-charge for the North East region, said in a statement.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd