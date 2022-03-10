Manipur Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Ruling BJP seeks to retain power, Congress remains hopeful as state gears up for counting of votes

Imphal: People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station, during the repolls of few Manipur Assembly constituencies. (PTI Photo)

Assembly polls in Manipur were conducted in two phases on February 28 and March 5. The voter turnout in the first phase was 88.63 per cent and 76.62 per cent in the second phase. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered a re-poll in seven booths across three districts that went to polls in the final phase of the Manipur Assembly elections. As Assembly elections concluded on Saturday in Manipur, with a 76.62 per cent turnout till 5pm, two people were killed in poll-related violence reported from different parts of the state. One of them had sustained serious injuries allegedly in firing by security forces.

Some of the main constituencies to look out for is Thoubal, where former chief minister and INC candidate Okram Ibobi Singh is contesting, Heingang, which is the home constituency for Manipur CM Nongthombam Biren Singh, Uripok, where Deputy CM Joykumar is contesting. Other constituencies to watch out closely include Wangkhei, Moirang, Kakching, Thangmeiband and Keisamthong.

BJP ally Janata Dal (United) Wednesday said that five of its MPs will camp in Imphal to keep "vigil" on the counting of votes for the Manipur assembly polls. "If the party gets any complaints from the JD(U) candidates about any foul play during counting, the Members of Parliament shall sit in dharna in front of respective counting centres," party general secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan, its in-charge for the North East region, said in a statement.