Congress accuses BJP of repeated violence, submits memorandum to CEO Manipur

A delegation of Congress leaders led by senior MP Jairam Ramesh and Bhakta Charan Das, AICC incharge of Manipur submitted a memorandum to the Chief Election Officer (CEO) Manipur with a charter of demands to ensure a free and fair election in the state.

Ramesh, who is also AICC senior observer of the Manipur Assembly election, alleged that the BJP is indulging in poll violence repeatedly.

Confident of its defeat, the BJP is indulging in pre-poll violence in Manipur. The Congress’ delegation met @CeoManipur & brought to his attention 14 major incidents in 6 constituencies in the recent past and demanded a free, fair, democratic& peaceful election process in Manipur pic.twitter.com/IZOx8LKk1G — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 16, 2022

He complained that the state administration is not doing its best to ensure free and peaceful elections which is why the Congress has submitted the memorandum.

The party requested the CEO to intervene by using his constitutional authority to ensure a free and fair election in the State, he added.

The senior Congress MP alleged that as many as 14 major incidents of poll violence had taken place in six constituencies in which Congress candidates, workers and leaders were attacked.

Bhakta Charan Das said that those who are involved in the poll violence must be booked under law. He asserted that the way BJP has been carrying out vandalism from the beginning, it clearly indicates that they are capable of doing more harm in the future.

Some of the demands include replacing state force with para military forces, declaring three assembly constituencies including Heirok as hypersensitive, to extend judicial custody of all the accused arrested in poll-related violence till the end of elections.

On December 22 last year, a student was shot to death while his father was injured in Heirok after masked gunmen broke into their home and opened fire in poll-related violence. As many as 6 individuals alleged to be BJP workers were arrested.

K. Meghachandra, working president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, MLA P. Saratchandra, other Congress leaders also joined the delegation.